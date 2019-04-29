Doctor performs CPR on woman shot in California synagogue unaware she was his wife

(WSVN) - A doctor who performed CPR on a California synagogue shooting victim received a heartbreaking surprise.

When shots rang out, one man sprung into action to help victims inside Chabad of Poway near San Diego.

Worshippers called on him to perform CPR on a woman struck by gunfire.

According to witnesses, she threw herself in front of Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein in an attempt to save his life.

He received a gunshot wound to his hand.

It was only a short time later when the doctor realized the person he was rendering aid to was his wife, 60-year-old Lori Gilbert-Kaye, San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

He then fainted.

Lori succumbed to her injuries.

