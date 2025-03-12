DENVER, Colo. (WSVN) — Doctors shared words of warning after a woman went viral on TikTok, saying she mixed up her eyedrops and her nail glue.

“Ok guys, I’m at the ER because instead of grabbing the eye drops, I grabbed the Kiss nail glue,” she said in a TikTok clip. “Yeah, don’t put glue in your eye.”

The Central Florida woman reached for nail glue, thinking she was reaching for eye drops, and ended up sealing her eye shut.

In a viral TikTok video shared more than 41,000 times since Nov. 2024, a Florida woman explained that she grabbed a bottle of nail glue, thinking it was eye drops.

Doctors in Colorado are seeing more patients come in after being confused.

“This glue dries in a matter of seconds,” said Dr. Richard Davidson of University of Colorado Health. “Yeah, it’s actually relatively common. It does seem to come in waves at times. It’s amazing how many products look similar, and we can end up putting them in the eye by accident.”

According to him, when someone is distracted or can’t see well, they may confuse even eye drops with things like eyelash glue, nail glue, or even ear drops.

“We really encourage you, if you can, to get to a sink, try and wash it out, and try and loosen the lashes,” he said. “There are times when we have to cut the lashes if they’re glued together, and there are times if it’s on the eye itself, we have to gently kind of scrape it or peel it off. So, it’s rare to cause extreme permanent damage, but it can be very uncomfortable for the first couple of days.”

Dr. Davidson suggests people read the labels out loud before use and store the bottles in different places.

Experts also suggest putting brightly colored stickers on your bottles to differentiate them or leaving your drops in their boxes.

