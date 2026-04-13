GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Dr. David Vincent Ream II celebrated his 34th birthday by delivering two sets of twins at Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital on Wednesday.

The two families, Jenna and Taylor Campbell and Raymond and Elizabeth Harr, welcomed a boy and a girl each into their families.

“It’s double the fun, double the feeding, double everything, but double the love, so we are excited,” Jenna Campbell said.

The Harrs shared their surprise at the timing of the delivery.

“I never thought that. And then, once we were closer, he was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re scheduled on my birthday.’ As soon as I saw him on Wednesday, I said, ‘Happy birthday,'” Elizabeth Harr said.

“Twins are always a fun delivery. It’s always a little bit more exciting to deliver twins, and to have two on my birthday,” Ream said.

The day was made even more special by the presence of Dr. Beth Maxwell, who delivered Ream 34 years ago.

Reflecting on his work and the full-circle moment, Ream said, “If I can’t be with mine, I’d rather bring other families some happiness.”

Ream plans to celebrate his birthday for the second time with his family at a nice dinner.

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