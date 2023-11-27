ANAHEIM, CA. (WSVN) – A man’s strip-down on a popular Disneyland ride led to a shutdown lasting over an hour, with police removing him from the park and subsequently charging him with indecent exposure.

The troubling incident occurred at Disneyland in Anaheim on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the unidentified 26-year-old man disrupted the “It’s a Small World” ride by stripping down, prompting a shutdown.

Police were called to the scene and escorted the man out of the park. Authorities suspect he was under the influence of drugs at the time and transported him to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The man has since been charged with indecent exposure.

The “It’s a Small World” ride resumed normal operation after the disruption was addressed by park officials.

