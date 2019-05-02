Disneyland accepts reservations for Star Wars land opening days

Disneyland Resort is set to open their Star Wars attraction at the end of the month, but reservations are opening on Thursday morning.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to open on May 31.

The company’s website states reservations are required for park visitors wanting to visit the land from May 31 to June 23.

Reservations open at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

To reserve your spot, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.