(WSVN) - Kids Preferred My First Disney figurines are being recalled.

A safety commission said the vinyl figurines, which include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, and Stitch, were reported to have detaching limbs which can pose choking hazards for children.

Anyone who has purchased a toy should keep them away from children and contact Kids Preferred for instructions on receiving a full refund.

There have been 10 reports of small parts detaching from the figurines, but no injuries have been reported.

