(WSVN) - Disney has released a few new costume options for people who use wheelchairs.

The company said the adaptive features of the costumes allow fans to transform into their favorite characters.

The costumes utilize stretch fabric that opens in the back, and they are wheelchair friendly.

Among the costumes included are Cinderella, Buzz Lightyear and the Mandalorian.

The costumes start at $49.99 and can be found on Disney’s website.

