Disney to donate $5 million towards Notre Dame Cathedral reconstruction

PARIS (WSVN) — Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has announced that the company will be donating $5 million to be put towards the reconstruction of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

Iger made the announcement through Twitter, Wednesday morning.

.@notredameparis is a beacon of faith, hope & beauty, inspiring awe and reverence. The Walt Disney Company stands with our friends & neighbors in Paris, with heartfelt support and a $5 million donation for the restoration of this masterpiece. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) April 17, 2019

“[Notre Dame] is a beacon of faith, hope & beauty, inspiring awe and reverence,” he said in a tweet. “The Walt Disney Company stands with our friends & neighbors in Paris, with heartfelt support and a $5 million donation for the restoration of this masterpiece.”

The cathedral was devastated in a fire Monday evening. The fire destroyed the building’s spire and its roof but spared most of the structure, including the church’s twin medieval bell towers.

Disney joins others in donating funds to assist with the reconstruction of the building, including a number of French billionaires who have pledged a combined $340 million to help with the reconstruction.

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged Tuesday to rebuild Paris’ the cathedral “even more beautifully,” and said he wanted to see the renovation of the landmark completed within five years.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.