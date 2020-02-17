Disney teams up with Allure Bridals to create collection of fairy tale wedding dresses

(WSVN) - Disney and Allure Bridals are making sure every bride feels like a princess with a new fairy tale collection of wedding gowns.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Allure Bridals partnered with Disney Consumer Products to create their Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection.

Sixteen different dresses have been created and inspired by Disney princesses and their stories.

Nine of the dresses will be available at select bridal boutiques and range in price between $1,200 to $2,500.

The other seven gowns will be exclusively part of Kleinfeld Bridal’s Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection. They will only be available for purchase at the New York and Toronto Kleinfeld stores, and will range in price from $3,500 to $10,000.

“Our design team worked tirelessly on each of these incredible gowns, as each dress features intricate detailing specifically inspired by the timeless characters know and loved by all of us at Allure and Kleinfeld, as well as our brides,” said Allure Bridals CEO Kelly Crum in a press release. “We are honored to work with Disney on this collection and see the romance of it come to life.”

Dress sizes for the collection will range from 0 to 30.

Allure Bridals will unveil the collection during New York Bridal Fashion Week in April 2020.

The dresses will be available for purchase shortly after.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.