(WSVN) - Have you ever wanted to live at Disney? The opportunity may soon become a reality.

The Walk Disney company announced plans to build residential neighborhoods for fans.

Each location will provide magical perks from guest services to live entertainment.

The first community will be set up near Los Angeles and will feature single-family homes and condos.

