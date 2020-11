Disney cruises will not be setting sail until 2021.

The company announced they are suspending all voyages through Dec. 31.

Previously, cruise activity had only been suspended through the end of 2020.

The latest extension marks the cruise line’s fourth extension in recent months as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the globe.

