Disney donates $500K to help victims of California wildfires

(WSVN) - Disney has announced that they will be donating half a million dollars to help those impacted by the California wildfires.

According to the company, the funds will be used to “provide support to firefighters on the front lines as they work to contain the fires and will assist California residents.”

“The firefighters are true heroes, and we honor their tireless commitment as they continue to battle these devastating wildfires,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger. “Our hearts go out to the families and communities that have been so severely affected.”

Disney said the money will go to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund and the California Fire Foundation, which supports recovery efforts from major wildfires and provides financial assistance to firefighter and their families, respectively.

Disney also said they will match donations made by their employees to eligible relief organizations.

