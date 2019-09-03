Disney commits to donating more than $1 million to Bahamas relief efforts

(WSVN) - The Walt Disney Company has announced that they will be donating to the relief efforts in the Bahamas.

The company said they have committed over $1 million in cash and in-kind support to help relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

“The Walt Disney Company stands with the people of The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian,” said CEO Robert Iger. “We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together.”

Disney said the commitment includes a $1 million donation to non-profit relief agencies, along with the provision of supplies like food staples and basic construction materials.

Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm and devastated the island chain for nearly two full days before it moved on.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.