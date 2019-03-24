Disaster aid bill faces tricky path as it heads to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A battle over funding for Puerto Rico is complicating the path forward for a long-delayed disaster aid bill that’s a top political priority for some of President Donald Trump’s Republican allies as it heads to the Senate floor this week.

At stake is $13.5 billion emergency relief legislation to help southern farmers, rebuild hurricane-damaged military bases, repair water systems, and assist victims of last year’s California wildfires, among other purposes.

The measure has wide backing from both Democrats and Republicans and is perhaps most ardently backed by Trump loyalists such as David Perdue of Georgia, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, two Republicans who face potentially difficult re-election fights next year.

The White House, however, isn’t pleased with the bill.

