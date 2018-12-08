Diplomats: US postpones meeting on North Korea human rights

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Diplomats say the United States has postponed a Security Council meeting scheduled for Monday to discuss human rights in North Korea.

The well-informed diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions have been private, said Friday the U.S. didn’t have support from nine of the 15 council nations, the minimum number needed to hold the meeting.

North Korea’s U.N. Ambassador Kim Song sent letters last week to all council members except the United States accusing the Trump administration and some supporters of trying to “stoke confrontation” instead of promoting peace efforts by calling for the council meeting.

A U.S. official, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, said: “If we are unable to hold this important discussion this month, we hope to revisit holding this meeting in the new year.”

