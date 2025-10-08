BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A beloved dinosaur statue was returned Monday after it was stolen from a Brentwood gas station.

The 50-pound fiberglass dinosaur, which was given the name Claire by its fans, famously sat at the Sinclair station on San Vicente Boulevard. It was stolen in the early morning hours of September 27.

Surveillance video shows a man putting the dinosaur in a pickup truck and taking off.

On Monday, the owner told Eyewitness News that the dinosaur was returned with a note that read, “Please don’t press charges.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

