DiGiorno has launched a delectable solution for those looking to simplify their holiday feast.

Introducing the “Thanksgiving Pizza” – a savory creation topped with turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, and, of course, gravy. Those interested should act fast because the initial batch has already flown off the virtual shelves

However, fear not, as more pizzas will be sold online only every Wednesday beginning on Nov. 1 through Nov. 22. The pizza is appropriately priced at $11.23 (aka, November 2023).

As culinary curiosities rise, DiGiorno’s unconventional Thanksgiving Pizza promises a hassle-free and flavorful holiday option, making it a standout choice for those looking to savor the season with a twist.

