DiGiorno, the popular frozen pizza brand, is venturing into the world of vending machines to bring its mouthwatering 10-inch thin-crust pizzas to consumers on the go.

The company has recently set up two experimental kiosks in strategic locations – one inside a Walmart store in Colorado and another at the Nestlé Company’s Ohio campus.

The vending machines, equipped with commercial-grade ovens, are the key to delivering piping hot, fully-cooked DiGiorno pizzas in just three minutes.

Pizza enthusiasts can now savor the delectable flavors of classic Cheese and zesty Pepperoni pizzas at their convenience, without compromising on taste or quality.

The cost of this swift and tasty indulgence? Each 10-inch DiGiorno pizza from the vending machine is priced at approximately $9, making it a competitive and affordable option for those seeking a delicious and fuss-free meal.

