Dick’s Sporting Goods says it will destroy firearms pulled from store shelves

(WSVN) - Dick’s Sporting Goods said all firearms will be destroyed that have been taken off their sale’s floor as a result of a policy change in response to the Parkland mass shooting.

The sporting goods store told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that each firearm and accessory pulled from shelves after a Feb. 28 policy will be destroyed at Dick’s distribution centers.

“We are in the process of destroying all firearms and accessories that are no longer for sale as a result of our February 28th policy change,” a spokeswoman told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We are destroying the firearms in accordance with federal guidelines and regulations.”

The parts will then be sent to a salvage company to be recycled, the company said. The amount of merchandise included remains unknown.

In 2012, Dick’s pulled modern sporting rifles from its stores following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette did not comment on what was done with those rifles.

