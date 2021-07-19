DETROIT (WSVN) — When a woman’s car was stolen, she took matters into her own hands to get it back.

Bianca Chambers told Fox 2 Detroit that she spent two days tracking down her white Mercedes-Benz through the city using social media tips.

Police said they responded to Chambers’ 911 calls four times, but by the time they would arrive, the car would be gone.

It wasn’t until last week that she had enough and confronted the alleged car thief at a barbershop.

“At that point, I was like … I’m not letting this man walk again,” she told the station.

Chambers said she walked into the barbershop where the man was getting his dreadlocks twisted, and confronted him. When asked if the car was his, the man denied it, but Chambers refused to relent, and she and other customers stepped in and made a citizen’s arrest and held him until police got there.

Video shows the man getting dragged by his hair.

Chambers even went to extreme measures to ensure he wouldn’t get away in her car.

“I slashed all the tires, and I thought that he was gonna take off, and I didn’t know how long it was going to take for the police to pull up, and I refused to let him pull off again,” she told Fox 2.

Fox 2 reports that the suspect, who was later identified as 19-year-old Michael Tolbert, has been charged with receiving and concealing stolen property.

