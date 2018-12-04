Detroit woman shoots and kills robber as family was leaving to go to church

DETROIT (WSVN) — Police in Michigan say a man tried robbing three women as they were leaving to go to church, only for one of the women to shoot and kill him as he attempted to break into their home.

Detroit Police said the suspect, a man in his 30s, walked up to the women — ages 75, 55 and 29 — as they were heading to their car.

“They were accosted by an unknown male, someone they had never seen before,” said Detroit Police Officer R. Lockhart. “The male grabbed one of the women by the coat. The woman got loose, she went into her house.”

That’s when the man followed the women back inside the home, forcing the 55-year-old victim to open fire.

Fox 2 Detroit reports the 55-year-old woman fired two shots at the intruder, hitting him at least once in the chest. Police said the man died at the scene.

Authorities said the woman will not face any charges since the shooting was an act of self-defense.

