DETROIT, Mich. (WSVN) — Meet Cheeto, the dog who found himself in a tight spot in Detroit after he spent three long days with a cheese puffs container stuck over his head, but thanks to a compassionate individual, Cheeto is on the path to recovery.

A good Samaritan discovered Cheeto roaming around a neighborhood, struggling with the container obscuring his face.

They promptly brought him to “The Last Stop Animal Rescue and Sanctuary,” where volunteers carefully worked to remove the container.

The prolonged ordeal left Cheeto underweight, as he was unable to eat with the container covering his head. However, there’s good news; he is now recovering well.

The rescue group is actively searching for Cheeto’s owners, but if they are not located, Cheeto is assured a long and happy life at the sanctuary.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.