MOAB, Utah (WSVN) — Authorities in Utah are investigating a possible connection between the disappearance of Florida resident Gabby Petito and the murder of two newlyweds near where the young woman was last seen.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said the proximity of the grisly murder of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte has them taking a closer look.

Detectives said the pair were last seen alive on Aug. 13 at a bar in Moab, Utah. They were found nearby, five days later, shot to death.

Investigators said the double murder happened in the same town Petito, 22, was last seen.

Earlier this week, Moab Police released bodycam video showing her and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, during a traffic stop in mid-August. A witness called 911 saying he saw the couple arguing.

The video shows the exchange between the couple and officers.

“I was just cleaning and straightening up and apologizing to him and saying, ‘I’m sorry that I’m so mean,’ because sometimes I can get really frustrated,” said Petito.

“I was pushing her away, ’cause I like to tease her. I said, ‘Let’s just take a breather,'” said Laundrie.

The police report states the couple told officers they love each other, but their time together on the road was creating emotional strain and leading to arguments.

The police report goes on to state, “[Petito] didn’t want to be separated from the male, and began slapping him … He grabbed her face and pushed her back as she pressed upon him and the van.”

Neither was arrested.

“There are definitely holes that need to be plugged. I think that that’s why we’re out here speaking with you and getting the information out, all the tips that come in,” said North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor. “I mean, that van drove thousands of miles across this country to get back here to North Port.”

Police detectives have named Laundrie a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance after he refused to cooperate. He returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida. Ten days later, Petito was reported missing.

On Thursday, Petito’s father implored Laundrie’s sister to help.

“If you love Gabby as a sister, and you knew your brother was home on the 10th, and no Gabby to be found, who lives in that house, and told no one?” he said.

Petito’s family attorney read a letter to Laundrie and his family.

“We believe you know the location of where Brian left Gabby. We beg you to tell us,” said the attorney as he read the letter aloud. “As a parent, how could you let us go through this pain?”

FBI officials said they are working on this case as well.

