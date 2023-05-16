(WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis released a statement a short time ago, which said that he’s sending more than a thousand state law enforcement officials to Texas to help secure the southern border.

This includes more than 800 national guard soldiers, 100 state troopers, boats and even unmanned drones.

This comes nearly a week after the expiration of the pandemic era policy, Title 42, which allowed officials to turn away migrants at the U.S. Mexico border.

This isn’t the first time DeSantis sent support.

In June 2021, he sent over 100 law enforcement officers to help with efforts of keeping migrants from crossing the border.

Back in Florida, DeSantis signed an executive order activating the Florida National Guard to help local authorities with the influx of Cuban migrants coming to shore.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.