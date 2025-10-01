HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WJCL) — A Beaufort County sheriff’s deputy has been suspended pending an internal investigation into an incident on Hilton Head Island.

A video posted on social media shows the deputy pulling a firearm on teens in a Hilton Head neighborhood, telling them to get down on the ground.

One of the teens is heard saying, “Call the police!” to which the deputy responds, “I am the police!”

A brief physical encounter follows involving two of the teens and the deputy. The deputy responds by pointing his firearm at them.

In the video, one of the teens can be heard screaming for his mother.

The incident happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m. in the Squiresgate neighborhood. Law enforcement who responded remained on scene until about 10 or 11 p.m.

A press release sent Monday by the sheriff’s office said the deputy, who was not publicly named, has been suspended pending an internal investigation and any possible criminal investigation.

“If anyone has information, including videos, that could be helpful in this investigation we ask that you please share them with the Internal Affairs Investigator assigned to this case, Lieutenant Draisen at office number 843-255-3404 and/or at email ADraisen@bcgov.net.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.