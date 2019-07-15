Deputies: Woman steals man’s truck with dog inside, leaves dog to die in heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WSVN) — A man is mourning the loss of his dog after the animal was left to die inside his truck when a woman allegedly stole the vehicle.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Leslie Aguillard and charged her with theft of a vehicle, theft of an animal, attempted second-degree murder, animal cruelty and theft.

According to deputies, a man had left his vehicle unlocked and running with his dog, Roleaux inside while he went into a store.

Deputies said while he was inside, Aguillard jumped into the truck and began to pull away. According to WAFB, the man tried to stop her, but he was hit with the truck door and dragged 20 feet in the process.

Eventually, deputies received a call from a witness who saw Aguillard walking down the street. Deputies found the truck with Roleaux still inside. However, he had died from apparent heat exhaustion.

“I’m heartbroken for Roleaux’s family at this tragic outcome,” East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said, “praying for the victim’s speedy recovery and for healing for their entire family.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.