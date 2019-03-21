Deputies: Woman slashes boyfriend with sword after catching him molesting daughter

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) — Deputies said a Georgia woman used a sword to protect her daughter after she walked in on her boyfriend molesting the child.

According to Fox News, the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old John Lawarren Williams.

The victim’s mother told police she caught Williams molesting her daughter and slashed him on the hand with a sword when he tried to flee.

Williams ultimately got away before deputies made it to the scene.

According to Fox 24, the woman and child were taken to the hospital. It is unclear what condition the child was in.

Williams later turned himself in to deputies.

He has since been charged with aggravated child molestation and cruelty to children. He is currently being held without bond.

