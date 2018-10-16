Deputies: Teen fatally shoots father while protecting mother

FRESNO, Calif. (WSVN) — A teen was forced to shoot his father in order to protect his mother, deputies say.

According to Fox 26, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the 16-year-old boy shot and killed his 54-year-old father, Javier Vera, after he found him choking his mother.

The teen told investigators his father had been drinking at the time of the assault.

Deputies later determined that the teen was acting in self-defense and said they do not plan on arresting him.

Fox 26 reports the District Attorney will now review the case to determine if any criminal charges are warranted.

