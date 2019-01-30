Deputies searching 3 suspects in case of 17-year-old girl who was set on fire, burned alive

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (WSVN) — Colorado deputies are searching for three suspects in the case of a 17-year-old girl who was set on fire and burned alive.

According to Fox 31, the Park County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that there are three suspects still at large believed to have had a role in the murder of 17-year-old Maggie Long.

Long was reported missing in 2017 after she did not show up to a concert at her school. Her remains were later discovered at her burned home.

Sheriff Tom McGraw said on Monday that Long was purposefully set on fire and burned alive. It’s also believed the suspects targeted Long’s home but didn’t necessarily have prior intention to target the teen herself.

Investigators said one of the suspects may have sustained an injury from that night. They’ve also been able to rule out over 100 people based off of tips from the public.

Detectives are now offering a $50,000 reward for information, and a website has been established so the public can leave anonymous tips.

The website can be found here.

