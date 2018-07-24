Deputies: man posed as child protective services worker in attempt to abduct 3 kids

(WSVN) - A father in Texas took matters into his own hands to protect his three children from a man posing as a social worker.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jimmy Dwayne Lackey went to a home posing as a Child Protective Services worker and told the homeowner he was going to take custody of the three children living at the home.

The Star-Telegram reports the father brought his children into a bedroom, only for Lackey to follow them. Deputies said the suspect then charged at the homeowner and told him he would take the children after he killed him.

That’s when the father grabbed his own gun and fired four warning shots into the ground before he and his children ran across the street to call 911.

Deputies responded and arrested Lackey, who was spotted walking down the street.

Investigators searched the suspect and found two plastic bags containing a substance they believed to be methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office says Lackey admitted that he intended to kill the homeowner.

Lackey faces charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felony kidnapping, impersonating a public servant, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

