Deputies in California find grenade launcher during hit-and-run crash investigation

(WSVN) - Authorities in California confiscated a grenade launcher after a car crash near Los Angeles.

At around 12:31 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a call referencing an abandoned vehicle involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered the car’s rear window had been shattered by a bullet.

According to the department, an anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade launcher was in plain view in the back seat of the Honda.

Investigators are now searching for the driver and anyone else involved in the incident.

