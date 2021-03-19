Deputies find real firearm disguised as Nerf gun during drug bust

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WSVN) — Deputies in North Carolina made an unusual find during a drug bust.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said they, along with two other police departments, executed a search warrant at a home Wednesday after gathering evidence of narcotics possession.

Deputies said during the search, investigators seized cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, $2,300 in cash and 20 firearms consisting of pistols, rifles and shotguns.

However, deputies said among the weapons was a Glock model 19 pistol that had been altered to resemble a Nerf gun.

Deputies said while the gun is legal, it is concerning.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Damien Alonzo Burch and charged him with cocaine possession, felonious possession of mushrooms and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

