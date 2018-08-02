Deputies find pot brownies cooling on stove during search of home

BRODWAY, N.C. (CNN) — Authorities searching a North Carolina home Wednesday were welcomed by a freshly baked tray of brownies containing drugs, authorities said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executing a search warrant on a home learned that Michael Alan Cheeseman had converted marijuana into butter and oil, which were used to make a tray of brownies that were cooling on the stove when authorities arrived.

During the search, deputies also found a marijuana plant growing in the master bathroom and several additional plants hanging in a bathroom closet.

A shed on the property that had been converted into a growing facility with air conditioning, LED lamps and a filtration system contained 13 additional marijuana plants, deputies said.

Deputies said 7,310 grams of marijuana, including plants, butter and oil, were seized from the home Wednesday.

Cheeseman was charged with trafficking marijuana by manufacturing, trafficking marijuana by possession, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling and outbuilding for the manufacturing, storage, use and sale of an illegal controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cheeseman was being held under $200,000 secured bond.

