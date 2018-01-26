Deputies: Escaped inmate arrested after trying to sneak back into prison with alcohol, home-cooked food

BEAUMONT, Texas (WSVN) — An inmate escaped from a federal prison in Texas, only to get busted when he tried to sneak back in with snacks, alcohol, tobacco and home-cooked food.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that inmates had been sneaking out of the federal prison in Beaumont in order to bring contraband back into the facility.

After setting up surveillance, sheriff’s deputies spotted 25-year-old inmate Joshua Randall Hansen running out of the back of the prison on Wednesday evening.

Hansen picked up a large duffel bag, which had been dropped off by someone on the private property next door to the prison. Deputies arrested him when he went to sneak back inside.

The bag contained three bottles of brandy, a bottle of whiskey, several bags of tobacco, an assortment of snacks, and a large amount of home-cooked food including fried chicken, barbecue sausages and green beans.

Deputy Marcus McLellan said this isn’t the first time an inmate has snuck out in order to bring contraband back to the prison, telling the Beaumont Enterprise similar incidents have happened “pretty much since day one.”

Hansen is currently serving a 27-month sentence for drug charges, and now faces additional charges of escape and marijuana possession.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is ongoing.

