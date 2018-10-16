Deputies: 1 in custody after baby stabbed, baked in oven

SHAW, Miss. (WSVN) — Deputies have taken a person into custody after a baby was brutally murdered in Mississippi.

According to WTVA, officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to a home Monday evening, after the baby was stabbed and baked in an oven.

Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams said a suspect was taken into custody. The person’s relationship to the baby, along with the child’s age is unknown.

WABG reports that Shaw Police are also investigating the death along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the State Crime Lab.

