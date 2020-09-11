Depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Sally off Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Weather forecasters said Saturday that a tropical depression moving across the Gulf of Mexico has strengthen into Tropical Storm Sally and is threatening Florida with heavy rain.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm would bring heavy rain to the Florida Keys as well as southern and western parts of the state. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected over the next couple of days, and Sally is forecast to become a hurricane by late Monday.

