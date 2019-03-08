Deployed sports coach surprises students

LAYTON, Utah (WSVN) — A beloved sports coach who serves in the National Guard gave his students a much welcomed surprise.

Teacher, coach and Army National Guard Captain Andrew Olsen had been deployed to Afghanistan.

However, due to the U.S.’s plans to reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan, his deployment was cut short by five months.

As a result, he was able to surprise his students.

Video captured the moment students erupted in cheers as he walked into the room. One student even climbed over a table to give Olsen a hug.

Olsen said he will return to work in a couple of weeks after he spends some time with his family.

