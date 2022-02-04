(WSVN) - The Department of Homeland Security is testing robot dogs to patrol the southern border.

The Ghost Vision 60 can travel for more than seven miles in three hours on a single battery charge.

It’s been tested to inspect train cars in railyards and has explored residential buildings.

The machine can be manually or independently operated.

Officials say the tests will continue.

