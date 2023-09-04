DENVER, Colo. (WSVN) — The Denver Zoo is excited to celebrate the heartwarming arrival of its newest and undoubtedly cutest resident.

On August 27, the zoo’s Sumatran orangutan, Eirina, gave birth to a healthy baby, marking a significant moment for conservation efforts as the primate is a critically endangered species.

While the gender of the adorable newborn has been tentatively identified as female, her name has not yet been determined, leaving zookeepers and visitors eagerly anticipating the official moniker for the latest addition to the Denver Zoo family.

Sumatran orangutans, native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra, are currently listed as critically endangered, with their population rapidly declining due to habitat loss, illegal hunting, and the black-market pet trade.

The Denver Zoo is committed to the preservation and protection of these magnificent creatures as they have been actively involved in orangutan conservation efforts for years. Their successful breeding program contributes to the genetic diversity of the species and raises awareness about the challenges these animals face in the wild.

Visitors to the Denver Zoo will have the opportunity to witness the playful antics and nurturing care of the newborn Sumatran orangutan and her mother. For more information about the newborn Sumatran orangutan and her endeavors, click here.

