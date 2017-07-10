Denver teen wakes up with head in bear’s mouth

DENVER, Colo. (WSVN) – A Denver teen woke up to a big, furry beast getting a mouthful of … his head.

A 19-year-old camp staffer, asking to be identified as “Dylan,” near Denver was sleeping, Sunday, when he heard a crunching noise. Shortly afterwards, the staffer realized his head was inside the mouth of a bear.

The teen said he immediately fought back against the bear.

“I grabbed a hold of the bear by his ear, and I found his eye, and I was poking it,” said Dylan. “and it just let go of me, and I was able to get away.”

The bear dragged the teen about 10 feet before being chased away. Dylan was left with nine stitches in his head.

