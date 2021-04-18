Demonstrators march in downtown Miami to protest Daunte Wright shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Protesters took to the streets of downtown Miami to demand justice for a Black man whom authorities said, was killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

The group gathered Sunday afternoon near the Torch of Friendship before they marched through nearby streets in protest of the shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright and others who have died at the hands of police officers.

Demonstrators chanted, held up signs and waved Black Lives Matter flags, as they called for change in the wake of a series of police-involved shootings across the country that also include the March 29 shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago.

Authorities said Wright was killed by Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Porter, who mistakenly shot him with her handgun instead of her Taser during a traffic stop, April 11.

Porter has since resigned from the department and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Wright’s killing has sparked protests in a state already on edge. Early Sunday, officials said, two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries after someone opened fire on them during a protest in Minneapolis.

With closing arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer charged in the death of George Floyd, set for Monday, authorities in Minneapolis remain on high alert.

