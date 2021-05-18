Demonstrators gather to protest Israel-Palestine conflict in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Demonstrators have gathered in Fort Lauderdale to protest the violence between Israel and Hamas that has escalated into numerous rocket strikes over the past few weeks.

Dozens could be heard chanting “Free Palestine” in front of the federal courthouse along Broward Boulevard, at around 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Multiple people attending the protest could be seen holding Palestinian flags and signs in the air while they chanted.

One woman attending the demonstration with her young daughter expressed her worry for her family in Ramallah. She said she wakes up every day scared and wondering how they are doing during the conflict.

She said she fears her loved ones may die during the conflict, and that’s why she came out to protest against the violence.

