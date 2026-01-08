MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of demonstrators gathered at the Torch of Friendship to denounce the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency after an officer fatally shot a driver during an immigration operation in Minneapolis.

A small group of protesters came together in downtown Miami to decry the actions of an ICE officer that led to a 37-year-old woman being shot in the face in a snowy residential neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, Wednesday morning.

“Today, ICE killed a woman in Minnesota. Shot her, point-blank range, in the face,” said demonstrator Martin Vidal.

Witnesses, including a family member of the 37-year-old woman, recorded officers approaching a stopped Honda Pilot across the middle of the road. Officers demanded the woman open the door and attempted to grab the handle. The vehicle begins to pull forward and a different ICE officer standing near the front of the vehicle immediately pulled out his weapon and fired at least two shots into the vehicle.

The stunning video sparked intense criticism from residents and officials in Minneapolis.

Federal officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, said the officer acted in self-defense, accusing the driver of attempting to ram authorities with her vehicle. Protesters in Miami believe otherwise.

“She was simply trying to drive away. We won’t stand for the murdering of American citizens by this lawless organization,” said Vidal.

“I was really glad there was a response here in Miami to this killing in Minneapolis. It’s just the latest outrage,” said demonstrator Rachel Fruit.

Protesters said they hope to see local law enforcement enact policies that protect migrant communities across South Florida.

“They are welcome here. ICE is not welcome here. That they contribute to society and that ICE takes away from our community,” said Angel Montalvo, a member of the Miami Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida.

Among the messages chanted by demonstrators were calls to abolish ICE altogether.

