Democratic leader seeks to make pot legal under federal law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Senate Democrat says he now supports making pot legal under federal law.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says he’ll introduce a bill taking marijuana off the federal list of controlled substances — in effect decriminalizing its use.

THREAD: It’s official. Today, I am formally announcing my plan to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. It’s time we allow states, once and for all, to have the power to decide what works best for them. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 20, 2018

Instead, his bill would let states decide how to treat marijuana possession. Under the measure, the federal government would still enforce laws against moving pot into states where it’s illegal and would still regulate advertising so it isn’t aimed at children.

Eight states and the District of Columbia now allow recreational use of marijuana, and a majority allow its use for medical purposes.

The White House said last week that President Donald Trump backs legislation to protect the marijuana industry in states where it is legal.

