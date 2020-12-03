Delta to start contact tracing international travelers returning to US

(WSVN) - A major airliner is now planning to trace passengers who are traveling outside the United States.

Delta Airlines’ latest contact tracing program, announced Thursday, is the first in the airline industry for travelers returning to the U.S.

This means, if someone on a flight is diagnosed with COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are able to get in touch with passengers.

Delta is also keeping safety a top priority by blocking out the middle seat on flights until March of 2021.

