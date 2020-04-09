Delta stops selling tickets for middle seats to slow spread of coronavirus

(WSVN) - Delta airlines has announced they will stop selling tickets for middle seats as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The announcement came as the airline is making efforts to create more distance between passengers to try to slow the spread of the virus.

When purchasing seats, all middle seats will appear as unavailable.

The airline is also pausing automatic advance seat upgrades.

