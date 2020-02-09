Delta reunited this little girl with her doll after her mom’s plea on social media

Two Delta Red Coats made sure the doll didn't have to fly alone!

(CNN) — Kenley Britton was devastated when her special “Daddy Doll” went missing on a Delta flight from Connecticut to Atlanta last week, her mother Arielle told CNN.

The doll has a picture of her father and plays a recording of his voice when the 18-month-old pushes a button. Kenley’s father is deployed in the military and Kenley pushes the button a lot, especially when she is trying to sleep.

When Britton realized the doll was missing, she posted a plea for help on social media. Thousands of people shared it and Delta employees set out to find the doll.

One day later, the airline announced the search and rescue mission was a success.

“We found your doll, Kenley! He’s missed you, but don’t worry. We’re bringing him home,” Delta tweeted Friday.

Two Delta employees escorted the doll from the Atlanta airport to Kenley and her mom in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday, according to CNN affiliate WTOC.

“Last night was the first night since we’ve been home that I didn’t have to go in and put her back to sleep in the middle of the night,” Britton told CNN on Sunday, adding that “Delta went above and beyond what was necessary.”

Britton told CNN that Delta even had a plan in place to ship a recorder to her husband overseas and remake the doll if it could not be found.

One woman actually did replace the doll. Holly Wheelden, who does not know the family, messaged Britton on Facebook asking whether she could mail the family a replacement. It’s expected to arrive at their house in a few days.

“This woman didn’t just share, she took action to make sure my daughter was being taken care of,” Britton said.

