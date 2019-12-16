Delta plans on hiring over 3,800 employees in 2020

(WSVN) - Delta has announced the company will hire nearly 4,000 employees in 2020.

According to a press release, the company expects to hire 1,300 pilots and at least 2,500 flight attendants within the year.

The influx of employees is due to the company expecting more customers to take flight more than ever before.

Delta said in addition to their expected growth, the purpose of getting new pilots to be a part of the company is to take the positions of current pilots who are approaching the mandatory retirement age.

The company plans on hiring over 8,000 aviators in the next decade.

