(CNN) — Delta issued a groundstop on Tuesday due to a system outage, according to a statement on the airline’s website.

“Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience,” the statement said.

