Delta flying couple retires on same flight after 71.5 combined years of service

NEW YORK CITY (WSVN) — A Delta flying couple has retired after decades of service.

Joe and Margrit Fahan both retired at John F. Kennedy Airport Thursday after a combined 71.5 years of service.

The end of their final flight was captured in a video they posted to their Instagram page.

“Well the flight’s over, shut down checklist is over, the jobs are over,” Joe said as his voice cracked.

The couple was surprised with a water cannon salute at the end of their final flight.

Joe offered some advice to young aviators.

“The plane you fly is going to be cool, but it’s the experiences you have on layovers and the places you go and the people you meet and the friends you make that makes all the difference in the world. And if you have half the career that we’ve had, you’re gonna love it.”

The Fahans told 7News that although they retired, it was not because they had to.

“We took an early retirement because our airline is suffering due to the Covid pandemic,” they told 7News. “We chose to go early not only because we felt we were financially set, but also to try to help save a couple jobs for the junior pilots who are going to be furloughed. About 1900 Delta pilots are leaving early.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.